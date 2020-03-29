Saudi Arabia assures India of LPG supplies: Pradhan

Saudi Arabia has assured India of cooking gas supplies to support domestic demand, according to Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

“Had a video conference with Abdulaziz, Saudi Minister of Energy, and Amin Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco. We discussed the global oil market developments and uninterrupted LPG supplies from Saudi Arabia to India,” Pradhan said in a tweet.

“Abdulaziz has assured of LPG supplies in the coming days to support our domestic requirement,” he added.

“There is ample supply of petroleum products in the country. As far as LPG supplies are concerned, everything is absolutely under control; we have enough stocks in the country and supply lines are functioning efficiently. There is absolutely no need to panic,” said Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, IndianOil, in a video message.

“Kindly refrain from panic booking. We have adopted a system of booking refill only at a gap of 15 days from the last refill,” he added.