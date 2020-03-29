Economy

Saudi Arabia assures India of uninterrupted LPG supply: Pradhan

Reuters DUBAI | Updated on March 29, 2020 Published on March 29, 2020

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (file photo)   -  PTI

India's oil minister said on Sunday that he had discussed global oil market developments with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Aramco's Chief Executive Amin Nasser as well as uninterrupted LPG supplies to India.

“Prince Abdulaziz assured (me) of LPG supplies in the coming days to support our domestic requirement,” Dharmendra Pradhan posted on his Twitter account.

On Friday, two Indian refiners declared force majeure on crude purchases from the Middle East after fuel demand plummeted due to a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus and the companies' tanks are full, sources told Reuters.

