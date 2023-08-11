“The government is expected to disburse about ₹13,000 crore to eligible firms seeking benefits under the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes this year,” the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told the media on Friday. However, so far, only about ₹2,900 crore have been disbursed against claims worth ₹3,400 crore made by the industry.

Singh said the government was not worried about the low disbursals so far, as the structure of the PLI scheme was such that investments would come first after which production would happen within the given gestation period and finally incentives would be disbursed. “This structure also ensures that commitments are frontloaded, incentives are backloaded and investors don’t back out,” he said.

However, some part of the ₹1.97-lakh crore was likely to be saved because of undersubscription although estimates of the same are not available. Singh said savings were already being considered to be used for other PLI schemes or for restructuring schemes for sectors not performing as desired.

What is PLI scheme?

The PLI scheme was announced in 2020 to attract investments in 14 sunrise and strategic sectors, with incentives spread over a five-year period. The sectors where performance has been satisfactory include large-scale electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, telecom, food processing and white goods, the Secretary said.

“There is hardly any disbursement in the white goods sector. But the kind of companies we wanted to bring in has happened. We expect full subscription of the allocated amount (of incentive),” the Secretary said.

There are also sectors that are not performing as expected which include high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell (ACC) batteries, textile products and speciality steel.

Inter-Ministerial consultation

Without elaborating on specifics, Singh said sectors that need restructuring were under various stages of inter-ministerial consultation.

“There are some course-corrections or tweaking that are required. Some are minor, some are major and that will require higher level approvals,” he said.

The government is trying to sort out issues such as expeditious environmental clearances, visas for technicians and experts required by Chinese vendors, timely processing of claims, another official said.

New sectors are also being actively considered for inclusion under the scheme. These may include toys, e-bicycle components, furniture and leather footwear.

