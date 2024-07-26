SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) on Friday reported a net profit of ₹594 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. This was marginally higher than the net profit of ₹593 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal.
In the March 2024 quarter, SBI Card had reported a net profit of ₹662 crore.
For the quarter under review, total income income increased to ₹4,483 crore (₹4,046 crore), latest filing with stock exchanges showed. In March 2024 quarter, total income stood at ₹4,475 crore.
