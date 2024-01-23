SBI Life Insurance, a private life insurer , has recently launched two products– ‘SBI Life - Saral Swadhan Supreme’ and ‘SBI Life - Smart Swadhan Supreme’. These two new products not only provides a life cover but also benefit of return of premiums at maturity, to fulfil customer’s financial objectives.

The new products are designed to empower customers by catering to the growing awareness of the essential link between insurance and financial well-being.

These plans offer a lumpsum benefit on the policyholder’s demise during the policy term and also pays back the total premium paid in case the life assured survives the policy term.

Commenting on the launch of both these products,Abhijit Gulanikar, President, Business Strategy, SBI Life Insurance said,“In an era where each financial decision carries weight, we believe these solutions go beyond traditional insurance. They represent a secure and tailored approach to life insurance, where protection meets convenience.”

As a responsible insurer our aim is to build a robust financial shield for our customers in the long run. Our dedication to create customer centric solutions remains unwavering, and we are excited to witness these products become an integral part of our customers’ lives.”