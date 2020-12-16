SBI lowers FY21 GDP contraction forecast to 7.4 per cent

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
State Bank of India’s economic research department has lowered India’s FY21 GDP contraction forecast to 7.4 per cent against earlier forecast of 10.9 per cent contraction, based on better than expected recovery.
The Department believes that it will take almost seven quarters from Q4 (January-March) FY21 to reach the pre-pandemic level in nominal terms and there will be a permanent output loss of around 9 per cent of GDP.
The total output loss (in nominal terms) was ₹13-lakh crore for Q1 (April-June) and Q2 (July-September) put together, it added.
Also read: Cost cutting in small companies can be headwind in future: SBI report
The bank’s revised GDP estimates are based on SBI ‘Nowcasting Model’ with 41 high frequency indicators associated with industry activity, service activity, and global economy.
Based on this model the GDP growth forecast for Q3 (October-December 2020) would be around 0.1 per cent (with downward bias), the Department said in its research report “Ecowrap”.
Additionally, out of the 41 high frequency leading indicators, 58 per cent are showing acceleration in Q3.
“Positive momentum of various economic indicators including RTO (regional transport office) transactions, revenue collection at RTO, revenue earning of freight traffic, weekly food arrival, petrol and diesel consumption continued in November.
“Even our business activity index which is based on high frequency indicators show improving momentum after a modest decline in the week of Diwali,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI.
The report projected FY22 GDP growth at 11 per cent primarily due to base effect. However, all projections are conditional on the absence of another wave of infections.
Even as growth outlook has improved, the decline in government expenditure has been quite significant to ₹3.62-lakh crore in Q2 (July-September) FY21 from ₹4.86-lakh crore in Q1 (April-June) FY21, according to Ecowrap.
Also read: Crisil revises GDP forecast to -7.7% for fiscal 2021
The revenue and capital expenditure both declined in Q2 compared to Q1, with larger decline witnessed in revenue expenditure (-19.5 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter/QoQ compared to -12.1 per cent QoQ in capital expenditure), it added.
Moreover, October data shows further decline in overall expenditure compared to September.
“We believe that a large part of fiscal expenditure by the government has been indirect and are off balance sheet items. For example, the free foodgrains distribution to poor through PDS might be taken as off balance sheet adjustment with FCI.
“This gives us hope that the government might be able to spend in Q4 to resurrect growth further. We are also revising our fiscal deficit estimates for FY21 at 8 per cent of GDP,” Ghosh said.
As per the May 2020 Ecowrap report, the Baseline Fiscal Deficit (excluding Extra Budgetary Resources) was revised to 7.9 per cent of the revised GDP in FY21 (from 3.5 per cent earlier) owing to lower revenues and higher expenditure against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...