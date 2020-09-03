SC directs removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along rail tracks in Delhi

The Supreme Court has directed the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along the 140 km length of railway tracks in Delhi within three months, and said there shall not be any kind of political interference in execution of the plan.

The slum dwellings will be removed in a phased manner, it said.

The top court also restrained any court from granting any kind of stay with respect to removal of encroachments in the area, and said in case any interim order is granted with respect to encroachments along railway tracks it shall not be effective.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari, which took note of the report filed by the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA), directed action be taken be reported to the court within one month on removal of waste and encroachments in the area.

We also direct all stakeholders that a comprehensive plan for removal of jhuggies be made and executed in a phased manner. The encroachments, which are there in safety zones, should be removed within a period of three months, and no interference, political or otherwise, should be there and no court shall grant any stay with respect to removal of the encroachments in the area in question, it said.

Solid waste management

The EPCA, in its report, has sought direction to Railways to present a time-bound plan for solid waste management in the northern region, starting with Delhi and its vicinity.

We direct that let the plan be executed with respect to removal of plastic bags, garbage within a period of three months, and a meeting of all stakeholders – Railways, Govt of NCT of Delhi and concerned Municipal Corporations as well as Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUISB) – will be called next week and work will be started forthwith, it said.

The bench said that 70 per cent of the requisite amount shall be borne by the Railways and 30 per cent by the State Government, and the manpower be provided by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Railways and agencies available with the government,free of cost, and they will not charge it from each other.

The order of the bench was passed on August 31, but was uploaded on the apex court’s website recently. Justice Mishra demitted office on Wednesday.

The bench directed the SDMC, Railways and other agencies to ensure that their contractors do not put the waste/garbage on the sides of railway tracks and Railways shall also prepare a long-term scheme that no such piling of waste takes place along sides of tracks.