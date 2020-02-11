SC stays extension of deadline for filing annual GST returns

End in sight to wind energy’s plight
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The Supreme Court has made it clear that the deadline for submitting GST annual return forms — GSTR 9 and GSTR 9C — will not be extended.
GSTR 9 is an annual return form for all assesses (except composition scheme assesses) while GSTR 9C is an audit report to be submitted by assesses with annual turnover of ₹2 crore or more. The due date for filing these returns for fiscal 2017-18 was extended in a staggered manner for various States until February 12.
The Government approached the apex court after the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan, Jodhpur extended the deadline for submitting the GST returns GSTR 9/9C.
“We do not intend to interfere with the order passed by the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan, Jodhpur. However, we only stay that part of the order which has extended the deadline for submitting the returns,” a division Bench of the apex court said.
This partial stay was granted on the basis of the argument given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said that only ₹200 a day is being charged for the filing of late returns beyond February 12. He also assured the Bench that the authorities — both under the Central and State Acts — would not invoke any penal powers.
It may be noted that the Tax Bar Association and Others have filed a writ petition before the High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan at Jodhpur, inter alia claiming that many of its members could not access the portal and, if they managed to, they could not furnish the returns on time.
It is pertinent to point out that as Rajasthan was included in group 1, the cut off date for filing returns was February 5, 2020.
In this regard, it was hoped that a writ or direction be issued to the government herein, directing them to extend the due date at least by 30 days and/or any such other days as deemed fit, for filing forms GSTR 9/GSTR9C.
The High Court, although, allowed the Centre to file its representation by February 12, but also directed that as an interim measure, no late fee would be charged till February 12, 2020, for uploading returns in Forms GSTR 9/9C, which in effect was an extension of the due date/cut off date for furnishing returns for FY2017-18.
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
New products, steady input cost and strong demand forecast make the stock attractive
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...