Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the virtual SCO Summit on Tuesday, highlighted the significant challenges of food, fuel, and fertilizer crises faced by all countries. He called upon member nations to collectively assess their ability, as a group, to meet the expectations of their people and embrace reforms and modernisation.

“In a world gripped with disagreements, tension and epidemics, food, fuel and fertilizer crisis is a big challenge for all countries. We have to together decide if we, as a grouping, can meet the expectations of our people. Are we ready to meet modern challenges? For this, India supports reforms in the SCO and its modernisation,” the PM said in his address.

AI- based language platform

Modi offered to share India’s AI-based language platform Bhashini with all members of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) to remove language barriers within the bloc.

“We would be delighted to share India’s AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth,” the Prime Minister said.

Other leaders from SCO member countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are participating in the summit.

The SCO, founded in 2001 as a trade and security grouping, includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, with Iran now joining as the ninth full member. India became a full time member of the organisation in 2017 and took over the chairmanship from Uzbekistan in September 2022 during the Samarkand Summit.

‘Voice for reforms’

“SCO can become a significant voice for reforms within the UN and other global institutions. I am delighted that Iran is joining the SCO family as a new member,” the PM added.

India does not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family, Modi said.

“Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO,” he pointed out.

On Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said the situation in the country has had a direct impact on the security of all other countries.

“India’s concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are the same as most of the SCO member countries. We have to make united efforts for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan...It is important that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread unrest in neighbouring nations or promote extremist ideologies,” he said.