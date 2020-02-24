SDG Monitoring Unit better than Planning Depts: NITI Aayog to N-E states

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar ‘appealed’ to the North-East States to replace the Planning Department with an ‘SDG (sustainable development goal) Monitoring Unit’.

“If we have an SDG Monitoring Unit, we will have competitive federalism,” Kumar said.

Addressing the inaugural session of “SDG conclave 2020” for the North-East, attended by a majority of Chief Ministers from the region, Kumar said that India is committed to move to evidence-based, data-based policy making. In this context, the Planning Departments have failed to generate quality, real-time data. “Quality of data is a concern not only in the North-East but across the country,” he said.

The SDG Monitoring Unit will promote healthy competition between each district authority and generate realtime data.

NITI is perfecting the model based on experience with regard to ‘Aspirational Districts’. Prema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Paresh pointed out that the State doesn’t get externally-aided funding for infrastructure development, due to objections from China. He wanted a way out. Connectivity has been a major hurdle for the State, he said.

Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram wanted more efficiency in fund utilisation and strengthening the North Eastern Council that ‘has gone into oblivion,’ he said.

Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, said the State had pioneered in ensuring sustainable development, much before UNDP came out with Agenda 2030.