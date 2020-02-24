SDG Monitoring Unit better than Planning Depts: NITI Aayog to N-E states

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar ‘appealed’ to the North-East States to replace the Planning Department with an ‘SDG (sustainable development goal) Monitoring Unit’.
“If we have an SDG Monitoring Unit, we will have competitive federalism,” Kumar said.
Addressing the inaugural session of “SDG conclave 2020” for the North-East, attended by a majority of Chief Ministers from the region, Kumar said that India is committed to move to evidence-based, data-based policy making. In this context, the Planning Departments have failed to generate quality, real-time data. “Quality of data is a concern not only in the North-East but across the country,” he said.
The SDG Monitoring Unit will promote healthy competition between each district authority and generate realtime data.
NITI is perfecting the model based on experience with regard to ‘Aspirational Districts’. Prema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Paresh pointed out that the State doesn’t get externally-aided funding for infrastructure development, due to objections from China. He wanted a way out. Connectivity has been a major hurdle for the State, he said.
Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram wanted more efficiency in fund utilisation and strengthening the North Eastern Council that ‘has gone into oblivion,’ he said.
Prem Singh Tamang, Chief Minister of Sikkim, said the State had pioneered in ensuring sustainable development, much before UNDP came out with Agenda 2030.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...