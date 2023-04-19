The much talked about Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE), an initiative of Central Government to accelerate the process for voluntary winding up of companies, will go live from May 1.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has now made necessary rule change to operationalise this dedicated unit, which is located at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in Manesar, Gurugram.

Registrar of C-PACE has now been designated as the Registrar of Companies (RoCs) for the purpose of exercising functional jurisdiction of processing and disposal of applications for voluntary winding up of companies.

MCA has also now made it clear that the Registrar of C-PACE will have territorial jurisdiction all over India to consider processing and disposal of applications for removal of names of companies from the Register of Companies in case of voluntary winding up.

MCA has also specified the format of three new forms (STK-2, STK-6 and STK-7) related to voluntary winding up of companies.

Speedy winding up

The setting up of C-PACE is part of government’s overall efforts to speed up the voluntary winding up of companies from the currently required two years to less than six months. This initiative is expected to come in handy for hundreds of start-ups, who are unable to negotiate with the question of profitability in these challenging economic environment.

It maybe recalled that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, had in her Budget speech, last year announced that C-PACE would be set up during 2022-23.

“Several IT-based systems have been established for accelerated registration of new companies. Now the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) with process re-engineering, will be established to facilitate and speed up the voluntary winding up of these companies from the currently required 2 years to less than 6 months”, Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech last year.

With this move, all the STK forms will be processed with C-PACE at Manesar Gurugram, instead of the earlier practice of State RoCs dealing with the same.

The Centre has been taking several steps to make entry as well as exit seamless for entrepreneurs so as to give a push to the Make in India initiative. The aim is to, among other things, reduce the time for completion of voluntary winding up of companies.

Chakravyuha Challenge

For start-ups, which failed due to various reasons, the bureaucratic and process inefficiencies were coming in the way of seamless exits. For most of them, it takes about two years to voluntarily wind up an enterprise.

Nearly five years back, the Economic Survey had highlighted the ‘Chakravyuha Challenge’ for India where it was relatively easy to enter, but barriers to exits remained. It had also highlighted that India seems to have a disproportionately large share of inefficient firms with very low productivity and with little exit.

This lack of exit generates externalities that hurt the economy. Also, any impeded exit has substantial fiscal, economic, and political costs.

