SECI tender gets bids to supply round the clock renewable power at ₹ 2.90 a unit

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Limited has received bids from project developers to supply round the clock power from renewable energy (RE) sources at ₹ 2.90 a unit.

This tender is special because the developer would be mandated to supply power 24x7 by ensuring that a storage system would back the renewable energy project.

"Golden chapter added in Indian RE story, as e-RA (e-reverse auction) for 400 MW RE Projects with Round the Clock (RTC) supply conducted by SECI Limited results in historic first year tariff of ₹ 2.90 per kWh. MNRE makes a new beginning towards firm, schedulable & affordable RTC supply through 100 per cent RE power," Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Renewable Energy, R K Singh said.

According to officials in the know, ReNew Power quoted the lowest tariff of for the entire 400 MW capacity which was offered by the SECI. Under the tender conditions, this winning tariff will increase by 3 per cent annually for 15 years. The levelised tariff would be around ₹ 3.60/unit.