Second phase of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to come into effect from June 1

The Centre on Saturday said that the second phase of mandatory hallmarking of good jewellery and artefacts will come into effect from June 1. The Commerce Ministry stated that Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2022 has been notified.

Nearly 32 new districts will come under the mandatory hallmarking regime from June 1 where Assaying and Hallmarking Centres have been set up, post the implementation of the first mandatory hallmarking order. In addition, in the second phase, additional caratages of gold jewellery and artefacts of 20 carats, 23 carats and 24 carats will also be covered under, the Ministry added.

Effective, June 23, 2021, BIS implemented mandatory hallmarking regime in 256 districts. More than 3 lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification Number) every day, the official statement added.

Purity test

In addition, consumers can also get the purity of their unhallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS-recognized Assaying and Hallmarking Centres (AHC). The charges for testing of gold jewellery up to 4 articles is ₹200. For 5 or more articles, the charges are ₹45 per article.

“The AHC shall undertake the testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to the consumer. The test report issued to the consumer will assure the consumer about the purity of their jewellery and will also be useful if the consumer wishes to sell the jewellery with him,” the statement added.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by consumer, can also be verified by using ‘verify HUID’ in BIS CARE app which can be downloaded from Play Store.