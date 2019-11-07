Securing `Right of Way’ for transmission lines is becoming increasingly difficult: report

Right of Way (RoW), when it comes to setting up power transmission lines is emerging as one of the significant challenges for transmission companies.

According to a Motilal Oswal report, RoW, industry parlance for securing the right to make a way over a piece of land that involves getting permissions from all stakeholders, is becoming increasingly difficult, due to a combination of factors. "There is high population density, usage of land for infra projects and locals demanding their rights. Besides, obtaining clearances from the forest department, environmental clearances have become more stringent," said Motilal Oswal.

The Ministry of Power in its 2015 notification said that compensation payable towards the tower base area would be 85 per cent of the land value, and RoW corridor will get maximum up to 15 per cent of the land value. However, since this is not yet a policy or an Act, states are fluid with regard to their interpretation on the compensation front, which is causing the delay, noted analysts. Further, at times, ascertaining the landowner becomes an issue, leading to delays in disbursement, states the report.