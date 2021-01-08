Sembcorp Energy India wins 400 MW capacity solar power project

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) on Friday announced winning bid for 400 megawatts (MW) solar power project.
SEIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries. It has a portfolio of thermal and renewable assets of approximately 4.37 gigawatts (GW), including over 1,700MW of renewable power capacity in operation, spread across seven states.
In a statement the company said that it won the bid through its renewable energy subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra. SEIL has received the letter of award (LoA) from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to develop the project in Rajasthan connected to the state’s transmission utility Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN). The project’s entire output will be sold to SECI under a 25-year long-term power purchase agreement.
Commenting on the development, Vipul Tuli, CEO (South Asia), Sembcorp Industries, said that the company has established a track record of delivering world-class power projects within timelines. “We are confident of delivering this project thanks to strong support from central and state government agencies and our business partners. India is a key market for Sembcorp, where we will continue to contribute to the nation’s clean energy mission. With this win, we have moved into our next phase of growth,” he said.
Sembcorp recently completed commissioning of 800MW of wind projects awarded from three earlier SECI bids. The solar project in Rajasthan is expected to be ready for commercial operation by mid-2022. The project will be funded through a mix of internal funds and debt.
Globally, Sembcorp continues to actively grow its renewable energy offerings as a leading provider of sustainable solutions. With this win, Sembcorp Industries now has a renewables portfolio of over 3,000MW in operation and under development across Singapore, China and India.
