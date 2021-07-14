Sensex up 134 pts, Nifty above 15,800, as IT stocks rally

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Benchmark indices closed in the green on Wednesday as IT stocks rallied.
The market, after a negative opening amid weak global cues, managed to turn positive on sustained gains in IT stocks. However, profit booking was witnessed across financials, auto, FMCG and realty.
The BSE Sensex closed at 52,904.05, up 134.32 points or 0.25 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 52,978.58 and a low of 52,611.97. The Nifty 50 closed at 15,853.95, up 41.60 points or 0.26 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 15,877.35 and a low of 15,764.20.
Breadth remains positive
The breadth of the market remained positive with 1,797 stocks advancing, 1,444 declining and 137 remaining unchanged on the BSE. As many as 536 securities hit the upper circuit and 210 the lower circuit; 492 hit their 52-week high while 18 touched a 52-week low.
Index outlook: Nifty faces resistance at 16,000
Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said domestic equities recovered from initial losses and ended with moderate gains and shrugged off the weak global cues. A sharp rebound in IT stocks helped the market’s rebound, he said and added that a strong revenue performance and solid deal wins in Q1-FY22 attracted investors towards IT stocks. However, profit booking was visible in auto, PSU banks and realty counters.
Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and L&T were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Maruti, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Titan were the top laggards.
Nifty Call: Go short if the contract falls below 15,700
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “Despite negative global signals, domestic indices trimmed early losses and soared high, supported by robust Q1-FY22 result expectations in the IT sector and favourable economic outcomes.”
“WPI inflation eased to 12.07 per cent for June against 12.94 per cent in May, owing to softening crude oil and food prices. Key economic data reported across major western markets have shown spiked inflation, forcing global markets to stay sidelined. US inflation levels for June witnessed the highest jump since August 2008 to 5.4 per cent, while British inflation rose to 2.5 per cent, both above the central bank inflation target,” added Nair.
IT stocks rally
IT stocks rallied even as financials, FMCG, auto and realty stocks were under pressure due to profit-taking. Pharma stocks also gained. Nifty IT closed 3.16 per cent higher while Nifty Pharma was up 0.32 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank was down 0.01 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was down 0.17 per cent. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were down 0.08 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively. Nifty Auto closed 0.28 per cent lower while Nifty Realty was down 0.95 per cent.
Mid & small-cap indices
Broader indices also closed in the green. Nifty Midcap 50 was up 0.18 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 1.07 per cent. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.21 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 0.24 per cent.
The volatility index softened 0.25 per cent to 12.59.
