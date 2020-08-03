Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford University Covid vaccine trials

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Serum Institute of India, Pune, to conduct Phase II and III trials of candidate Covid-19 vaccine, developed jointly by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

BusinessLine (Drug controller instructs Serum Institute to revise protocol for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial) last week reported that a subject expert committee of the DCGI had asked the Pune institute, which would be one of the major manufacturers of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, to submit a revised protocol for its proposed trials involving 1,600 healthy volunteers