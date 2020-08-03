Economy

Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford University Covid vaccine trials

Our Bureau. New Delhi | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Serum Institute of India, Pune, to conduct Phase II and III trials of candidate Covid-19 vaccine, developed jointly by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The Ministry, in a tweet on Monday morning, said: “Drug Controller General of India has given approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca #Covid19 vccine (COVISHIELD) in India,”

BusinessLine (Drug controller instructs Serum Institute to revise protocol for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial) last week reported that a subject expert committee of the DCGI had asked the Pune institute, which would be one of the major manufacturers of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, to submit a revised protocol for its proposed trials involving 1,600 healthy volunteers

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 03, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
New rules for passengers landing in India from Aug 8