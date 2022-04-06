Services PMI jumps to 53.6 in March, records strongest growth since December

The services sector recorded an improved performance in March, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to to 53.6 from 51.8 in February. This is the strongest expansion since December. However, there has not been much improvement in terms of job creation

This is in contrast to manufacturing PMI, which declined to 54 in March from 54.9 in February.

Both the PMI data are released every month by S&P Global in advance of comparable official economic data. Services has a 57 per cent share in the Gross Value Added (GVA), while it is over 14 per cent for manufacturing. They are prepared by compiling responses from questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 companies each from the manufacturing and services sectors. A diffusion index is calculated for each survey variable. The indices vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase, compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.

A report by S&P Global, accompanying the PMI number, says service sector growth in India continued to recover in March as containment measures were lifted. Firms have recorded the fastest expansion in sales and activity in the current year so far, while business confidence has remained subdued due to inflation concerns. Input costs increased at the sharpest pace in 11 years at the end of the fiscal year 2021-22, but companies mostly absorbed additional cost burdens and raised their charges only moderately.

Pollyanna de Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global, said the war in Ukraine had exacerbated lingering supply chain issues, triggering a re-acceleration in inflation across the Indian service economy. The March results showed the sharpest upturn in input costs for 11 years, but this did not put a brake on the recovery of the sector. “Buoyed by the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, consumers were eager to go out and spend. Service providers have recorded the fastest upturn in new business in 2022 so far, with an equal outcome seen for business activity,” she said.

On jobs, the report said although the latest data pointed to a further decline in service sector jobs, the rate of contraction had slowed down. The latest fall was only marginal as the vast majority of survey members chose to leave staffing unchanged from February’s levels.

Finance and insurance were the best-performing categories in March with the best sales and output trends. Real estate and business services were the weakest link, posting marked and accelerated declines in new business as well as activity. Consumer services recorded the strongest increase in input costs, while transport, information and communication registered the sharpest rate of charge inflation.

According to de Lima, overall sales were supported by mild adjustments to output charges. Consumers are likely to face soaring prices in the coming months as rising cost burdens feed through to services charges. “Inflation risks continued to curb business optimism regarding growth prospects, with sentiment among services companies remaining subdued by historical standards. This lack of confidence in the outlook also meant that employment continued to fall in March,” she said.