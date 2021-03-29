SEZ Board meeting: Mundra Solar’s proposal for approval extension deferred, Wockhardt’s granted

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Board of Approval for SEZs has deferred a request for extension of approval made by Mundra Solar — an SEZ unit that manufactures solar cells and modules in Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) at Mundra, Gujarat — and has asked the Development Commissioner (DC) of the zone to prepare a detailed report based on observations of the Revenue Department.
Pharmaceutical major Wockhardt, on the other hand, got a one-year extension of approval, up to February 24, 2022, which it had sought for its unit at Wockhardt Infrastructure Development SEZ in Aurangabad, as per the minutes of the BoA meeting held on March 18.
“Wockhardt’s approval came easy as it has made capital investments in the project and is only awaiting regulatory approval,” a source tracking the developments told BusinessLine.
In the case of Mundra Solar, though four extensions of approvals were granted to the unit in the past, it has not initiated any physical construction activity on-ground apart from obtaining environment clearance, the DCof APSEZ pointed out in its submission for the agenda for the meeting.
“It is pertinent to note that the unit vide letter dated October 16, 2019, had applied for exit from SEZ and subsequently withdrew their proposal for exit from SEZ vide letter dated January 8, 2021, thereby willing to continue in SEZ formation,” the agenda for the meeting stated. The proposed investment in the unit is estimated at ₹2,860.85 crore.
The letter of approval (LoA) for the zone had expired last year. “The extension was applied after the company withdrew its proposal for exit from the SEZ early this year. The Department of Revenue, therefore, wants a more detailed report on the unit and its plans before it decides on whether it merits an extension,” the source said.
Mundra Solar developers, in its proposal for a two-year extension for its LoA (up to April 2022), explained that its technical team is now working on advanced direct wafering technology, which will help improve the operational cost of wafer manufacturing. This would make the project more viable in terms of finance and reliability.
As India is set to impose a basic customs duty of 25 per cent on imported solar PV cells and 40 per cent on imported solar PV modules with effect from April 1, 2022, domestic manufacturing is likely to get more competitive.
The DC recommended to the BoA that as it was an environment-friendly project, the request was worth considering. “A decision on the matter will now be taken by the BoA only in a subsequent meeting after the DC submits more details,” the source said.
Wockhardt’s proposed inhaler and nasal dosage manufacturing unit at the Aurangabad SEZ has received a year’s extension from the BoA. The unit had said that the project was yet to take off because of a delay in regulatory approvals from agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The BoA is the top decision-making body for SEZs headed by the Commerce Secretary and comprising senior officials from a number of ministries and departments including finance, agriculture and home.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...