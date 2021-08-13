SEZs may get freedom to sell at home, too; forex condition to go

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Centre is considering giving full flexibility to SEZ units on selling their products in the international or domestic market, by removing the net foreign exchange earning obligation, an official tracking the matter has said.
Another reform being considered is allowing de-notification of vacant areas in SEZs so that domestic units can set up shop and take advantage of the infrastructure.
The easing of rules for SEZ units, to ensure that they remain attractive despite exhaustion of income-tax sops, may be part of the new five-year Foreign Trade Policy likely to be implemented in October. “Many of the reforms being considered by the government have been recommended by the Baba Kalyani Committee report submitted in December 2018. With the sunset clause on income-tax exemptions kicking in, idea is to come up with new incentives, so as to retain the attractiveness of the zones. The idea is to promote them as economic or employment zones,” the official told BusinessLine.
The Commerce Ministry is in discussions with the Finance Ministry on the new proposals for SEZs.
By doing away with the NFE positive obligation (earning more in foreign exchange than spending), SEZ units will not feel compelled to export if they find a good market within the country. “This can easily work out as SEZ units, choosing to sell in the domestic market, can pay the Customs duty on inputs that they got an exemption for earlier while importing,” the official explained. So, in a way SEZs can function as a customs bonded zone, he added.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...