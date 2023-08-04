The share of global venture capital flowing into Indian start-ups may roughly double by 2030, a new report from S&P Global said.

This NYSE-listed data research and analytics firm also sees considerable momentum for start-up investments in several newer verticals such as electric vehicles and future defining segments including space technology, artificial intelligence, drones, robotics and clean technology in the next two years.

“Despite the global slowdown in VC activity for start-ups, we expect India to be resilient”, said Sampath Sharma Nariyanuri, Fintech Research Analyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Shankar Krishnamurthy, Head of Essential Tech Centre of Excellence and Innovation, S&P Global in an article on start-ups Co-authored by them for the latest S&P Global report “Look Forward: India’s Moment”.

India’s start-up ecosystem continues to enjoy tailwinds despite the global technology market having decelerated recently.

Electric vehicles could in particular benefit from the twin tailwinds of a concerted policy push and surging consumer demand, noted the report.

Venture capitalists will likely account for a significant share of the expected investments of $ 266 billion in the EV industry in this decade, the report added.

This sector will need $266 billion of investment in this decade to meet the government targets, including having EVs account for 30 per cent of private car sales and 70 per cent of commercial vehicle sales, according to the NITI Aayog and Rocky Mountain Institute.

Hitherto, VCs have been mainly focused on start-ups in verticals including financial technology, e-commerce, ed tech, food and grocery delivery, media and entertainment tech.

Fin tech

The financial technology sector has topped the funding charts in India in recent years, attracting a cumulative $9.7 billion in 2021 and 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

While venture capitalists initially focused on fin techs in the consumer payment space, their attention has now turned to other areas with the sector (consumer payments) now having turned mature.

Fintechs are increasingly becoming the de-facto distribution platform for banks to sell loans, wealth management products and credit cards to consumers.

Also read: 90 start-ups may go for IPO by FY28: Redseer Report

India’s public digital infrastructure and growing economy have helped to make the country a hotbed for start-ups.

India emerged as the fourth most popular destination for start-ups in the world in 2022, attracting 4.2 per cent of global Venture Capital, behind the U.S. (41 per cent), mainland China (18 per cent) and the UK (6 per cent), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Moreover, Indian start-ups raised more capital than their listed counterparts did through public issues (IPOs and follow-on equity offerings).

India had more than 92,000 start-ups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Industrial Trade (DPIIT) as of February 28 this year.

The country saw a record 26,542 start-up registrations in 2022, even amid a global funding slowdown.

Young start-ups

The report noted that young Indian start-ups looking to get off the ground may face fewer challenges raising money amid the global VC slowdown, helped by low funding requirements and high potential.

By contrast, VC investors may shy away from mature start-ups seeking much bigger amounts of cash.

In the near term, the global funding crunch could compress round sizes for Indian firms in the growth or mature stage, according to S&P Global.

Late stage businesses may face lower valuation multiples and a greater focus on profitability. Younger firms experimenting with newer technologies and product innovation could defy the slowdown, the authors noted.