Shipping Ministry throwing its weight behind Vizhinjam box transhipment port

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
The Shipping Ministry is throwing its weight behind the under-construction container transhipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala in a bid to raise the level of Indian cargo transhipped at local ports to over 75 per cent by 2030 from about 25 per cent.
Prioritising and extending development support to Vizhinjam port in a time-bound manner by 2023 forms part of the Maritime India Vision 2030 drafted by the Shipping Ministry.
Post stabilisation of Vizhinjam and techno-economic feasibility, the government can develop another transhipment port in Kanyakumari region by 2030, the Vision document said.
Currently, only 25 per cent of Indian cargo transshipment is handled by Indian ports resulting in $80-100 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) higher cost to exporters and importers for routing their containers through hub ports such as Colombo, Singapore and Jebel Ali.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, India’s biggest private port operating company, was awarded the rights by the Kerala government to build and run the facility in a public tender in 2015 for 40 years and extendable by another 20 years.
A container transhipment port such as the one planned at Vizhinjam acts like a hub, into which smaller feeder vessels bring cargo which then gets loaded onto larger ships for transportation to final destinations. Larger vessels bring about economies of scale, and lower the cost of operations for shipping lines, which then translates into lower freight rates for exporters and importers.
Vizhinjam is being developed as a container transhipment port with an investment of ₹5,552 crore to compete with Colombo because its basic infrastructure such as deep draft and proximity to the main shipping lane is better than Colombo’s, which is the biggest transhipment facility in the region.
The project is entitled to receive a viability grant funding or VGF of ₹1,635 crore to be shared equally by the Central and State governments to boost its viability, making it the first port project to be offered such a grant.
The first phase of the Vizhinjam port will have an 800-metre long berth capable of handling One million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The berth length will be extended to 2 kms in three phases with a capacity to load 3 million TEUs.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...