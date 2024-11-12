The persisting rise in vegetable prices dealt a body blow to headline retail inflation with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October. While Chhattisgarh recorded the highest rate of inflation at 8.8 per cent, Delhi saw the lowest at 4 per cent.

With latest reading, headline inflation has breached the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) tolerance range of 2-6 per cent after a gap of 13 months. Now, experts believe that with print exceeding 6 per cent mark, rate review by MPC is unlikely in December and very remote in February.

Food Inflation

Vegetable’s inflation in October was the third highest in last 10 years with onion prices yet to stabilise, though prices of potato and onion are down. The highest-ever vegetable inflation in the current season was recorded in December 2019, followed by the second highest in January 2020. Vegetables have the third highest weight after cereals and milk, and with cereals also seeing some price increases, overall food inflation has crossed the double-digit mark after a gap of 14 months. However, experts see some correction.

Paras Jasrai, Senior Analyst with India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), says higher September and October vegetable inflation was due to a strong adverse base effect. “Going forward, while vegetable prices may remain elevated, the vegetable inflation is expected to decline due to favourable base effect and onset of winter,” he said.

Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at Crisil, too sees data for November suggest some moderation in vegetable prices. This, in addition to a favourable base, can lend some downside to vegetable inflation.

“We expect food inflation to ease this fiscal as kharif sowing has been healthy. Vegetable prices can correct sharply when fresh stocks enter the market,” Joshi said.

Bharat vs India

Recent reports suggested that demands in rural area are accelerating as compared to urban areas and that is also reflected in retail inflation. The same trend is also being seen in rural inflation as headline there maintained lead over urban’s number. In October, retail inflation for rural was 6.68 per cent, while for urban it was 5.62 per cent.

Explaining this, a research report by SBI says, the gap between urban and rural consumers’ inflation trends was sharp for the 8th consecutive month, with rural households paying 1.07 per cent higher than urban India. “This is mainly due to the higher food prices and the rural basket of food items weight (54.2 per cent) is higher than the urban weights (36.3 per cent),” it said.

State-wise inflation

Inflation in bigger States continues to outstrip the all-India inflation rate of the same month. Among the States, Chhattisgarh clocked the highest inflation rate of 8.8 per cent, followed by Bihar at 7.9 per cent and Odisha at 7.5 per cent.

Interestingly, a comparison of year-on-year changes and year to date changes reveal that year-on-year changes are far outpacing year to date changes. For example, there are 7 States, whose year-on year inflation has crossed more than 2 per cent in a year. These indicate that the momentum of food prices has continued to climb up, SBI report said.

Industrial growth

Industrial growth based on Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose to 3.1 per cent in September after recording a contraction in August as all three major segments – mining, manufacturing and power generation – showed improvement. Now, expectation is that situation will improve further.

