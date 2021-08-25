SIAM calls for focused action to revive growth in auto sector

New Delhi, Aug 25

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) have jointly created a roadmap to achieve 15-20 per cent more localisation over the next two to five years, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said at the plenary session of the 61st annual convention of SIAM.

For a long-term regulatory roadmap, SIAM has prepared an ‘approach paper’ to cover all aspects and provide clarity on future investments, he said.

The automobile industry feels that focused action is required through key enablers to overcome short-term challenges to put the industry back on the growth path.

“Currently, Indian automobile industry is facing many immediate and medium-term challenges, and some of the immediate short-term concerns are pandemic-related uncertainties and health of our people, global shortage of semi-conductors, rising commodity prices, upcoming fuel-efficiency and BS6 phase-2 regulations, shortage of shipping containers, and import restrictions,” Ayukawa said.

At the same time, the challenges for the medium term include ensuring a sustained demand, affordability for customers, localisation, preparing for long-term regulations, and new powertrain technologies.

He said even before Covid started, the Indian automobile industry faced a deep structural slowdown in all four segments — passenger vehicle, two-wheeler, commercial vehicle and three-wheeler.

“The long-term growth rate has come down drastically in the past five to 10 years even before Covid started, and Covid has further caused negative growth for the industry. It has pushed industry volume back by many years,” he said.

For instance, passenger vehicle growth has fallen to 3.6 per cent CAGR in 2019-20 from 10.3 per cent in 2009-10; two-wheeler 6.4 per cent from 9.8 per cent; commercial vehicle 3 per cent (12.7 per cent); and three-wheeler 3.8 per cent (9.8 per cent).