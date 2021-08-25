SIAM calls for focused action to revive growth in auto sector

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
New Delhi, Aug 25
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) have jointly created a roadmap to achieve 15-20 per cent more localisation over the next two to five years, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa said at the plenary session of the 61st annual convention of SIAM.
For a long-term regulatory roadmap, SIAM has prepared an ‘approach paper’ to cover all aspects and provide clarity on future investments, he said.
Old approaches, practices have to be changed: PM to auto industry
The automobile industry feels that focused action is required through key enablers to overcome short-term challenges to put the industry back on the growth path.
“Currently, Indian automobile industry is facing many immediate and medium-term challenges, and some of the immediate short-term concerns are pandemic-related uncertainties and health of our people, global shortage of semi-conductors, rising commodity prices, upcoming fuel-efficiency and BS6 phase-2 regulations, shortage of shipping containers, and import restrictions,” Ayukawa said.
Better Onam sales lift automakers’ spirits
At the same time, the challenges for the medium term include ensuring a sustained demand, affordability for customers, localisation, preparing for long-term regulations, and new powertrain technologies.
He said even before Covid started, the Indian automobile industry faced a deep structural slowdown in all four segments — passenger vehicle, two-wheeler, commercial vehicle and three-wheeler.
“The long-term growth rate has come down drastically in the past five to 10 years even before Covid started, and Covid has further caused negative growth for the industry. It has pushed industry volume back by many years,” he said.
For instance, passenger vehicle growth has fallen to 3.6 per cent CAGR in 2019-20 from 10.3 per cent in 2009-10; two-wheeler 6.4 per cent from 9.8 per cent; commercial vehicle 3 per cent (12.7 per cent); and three-wheeler 3.8 per cent (9.8 per cent).
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...