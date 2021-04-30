SIDBI launches quick credit delivery schemes to support Covid-19 preparedness

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has launched two new quick credit delivery schemes to provide funding for production and services related to supply of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and essential drugs.
SIDBI, in a statement, said new initiatives -- SHWAS (SIDBI assistance to Healthcare sector in War Against Second wave of COVID19) and AROG (SIDBI Assistance to MSMEs for Recovery & Organic Growth during COVID19 pandemic) -- are being launched for helping MSMEs quickly augment their facilities, which help the nation in augmenting capabilities to fight the pandemic.
These schemes envisage 100 per cent funding up to an amount of ₹2 crore to an MSME unit at an attractive interest rate of 4.50-6 per cent, within 48 hours after receipt of all the documents / information.
Last month, SIDBI had launched SIDBI Assistance to Facilitate Emergency response against corona virus (SAFE) scheme.
SAFE scheme provides financial support to all MSMEs engaged in manufacturing of any product or providing any services which are related to fighting Corona virus (such as, hand sanitisers, masks, body suits, ventilators, testing labs, etc.).
The statement said more than 400 MSME units producing products to fight Covid-19 have been sanctioned financial assistance under SAFE (total amount of ₹178 crore) in FY2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...