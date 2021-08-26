SIDBI provides first approval under SCDF to TN Government

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) provided the first approval under SIDBI Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) to the Government of Tamil Nadu in a special event held at the State Assembly on Thursday.
In a press release, SIDBI, the financing and development bank for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), said that the project specific moderately priced loan assistance under SCDF will be extended by SIDBI to Tamil Nadu government to upgrade various existing MSME clusters and to develop new industrial infrastructural facilities in the State.
Set up with RBI’s support, SCDF was created to support hard infrastructure facilities in clusters across the country. The fund is envisaged to support setting up, upgrading and renovation of MSME infrastructure in areas other than agriculture. The major sectors include industrial and agri-allied sectors in the MSME eco-space, social sector projects in and around MSME clusters, and connectivity to MSME clusters.
“The thrust shall be laid on clusters in sectors/subsectors which can directly benefit MSMEs in the State, and to bring them to a level ‘NEXT’ wherein they emerge vibrant, higher on the value chain and become sustainable,” Sivasubramanian Ramann, IA&AS Chairman and Managing Director of SIDBI, was quoted in the release.
The expert committee on MSMEs headed by UK Sinha has recommended a more focussed engagement of SIDBI with State governments for MSME development and promotion including use of priority sector shortfall (PSS) funds to create a low-cost lending window for State Governments for infrastructure projects in clusters.
Accordingly, SIDBI set up Project Management Units (PMUs) in 11 States including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujrat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu.
The in-principle approval letter under SCDF was handed over by Ramann in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and Rural Industries TM Anbarasan among other top bureaucrats of the State.
