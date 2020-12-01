Signalling Revival: Gross GST collections for November at ₹1.05-lakh crore

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections surpassed the ₹1-lakh crore mark for the second month in a row to touch ₹1,04,963 crore in November, reflecting a clear economic recovery after the coronavirus-induced lockdown wreaked havoc on a slowing economy since end-March this year.

The latest reading is however, slightly lower than the overall GST collection level of ₹1,05,155 crore recorded in October.

For the month under review, the gross GST collection was ₹1,04,963 crore, of which CGST was ₹19,189 crore, SGST ₹25,540 crore, IGST ₹51,992 crore (including ₹22,078 crore collected on import of goods) and cess ₹8,242 crore (including ₹ 809 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of November (up to November 30, 2020) stood at 82 lakh, an official release said.

The government has settled ₹22,293 crore to CGST and ₹16,286 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central and State Governments after regular settlement in the month of November 2020 was ₹ 41,482 crore for CGST and ₹41,826 crore for SGST.

In line with the recent trend of recovery in GST revenue, revenue for the month of November 2020 was 1.4 per cent higher than in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 4.9 per cent higher and revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) 0.5 per cent higher that the revenue from these sources during the same month last year, the release added.