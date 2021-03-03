Singareni Collieries targets 700 lakh tonnes output in FY22

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has planned to step up coal output during March and sustain the momentum in the next financial year with a targetted production of 700 lakh tonnes.
With the mining affected during the Covid lockdown last year and also due to flooding in the monsoon, the management of the State-owned coal mining company at a meeting today decided to increase production in view of the higher demand for coal.
At the meeting, N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries, instructed officials that in March and April, about two lakh tonnes of coal has to be produced.
The CMD said that it is difficult to sell coal if required quality is not maintained in the present competitive market and hence quality standards have to be maintained. He said advanced planning is required and measures are to be taken from now itself to face the challenges due to the upcoming rainy season.
“We should work towards achieving a record output of 700 lakh tonnes in the coming financial year and also cover the losses due to Covid pandemic disruption,” he said.
He said that the demand for the Singareni coal is increasing as industrial output is recovering after Covid lockdown. No mines are to be closed in the coming year and the coal production has to be stepped up gradually from new mines.
“We need to work towards achieving the targetted coal production next fiscal,” he said.
