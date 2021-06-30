Economy

Sitharaman, Yellen discuss global minimum tax

PTI Washington | Updated on June 30, 2021

US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen and Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax.

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax,” said the Department of Treasury.

During the call, Yellen stressed the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.

Published on June 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

taxation and taxes
USA
foreign relations
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.