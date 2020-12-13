SJM flags nexus between Indian firms and multinationals in retail trade

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Sunday urged to the government to suitably amend Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms to block the entry of multinational corporations (MNCs) in multi brand retail trade in India directly or indirectly.

During a national digital conference organised here, SJM said the emerging nexus between Indian business houses and MNCs is giving the latter a backdoor entry in the organised multi brand retail business, which would affect traditional retail which accounts for 89 per cent of Indian retail sector.

Indian Retail sector, one of the fastest growing in the world, contributes 10 per cent to the GDP and 8 per cent of employment in the country. More than million people are involved in traditional retail with more than 20 million outlets of small or very small sizes.

The sector has not only generated employment but has also provided ample opportunities to the younger generation to showcase their entrepreneurial skills. Besides, it has eased pressure on public sector as well as the government by providing employment to a very large young population which enters the market every year, it said.

SJM flagged a number of new developments which would help MNCs flout the norms set to restrict their entry into multi-brand retail trade.

“In the last few months, we have witnessed another development in multi brand retail sector and that is MNCs are increasing their presence in organised retail in India. The MNCs are now collaborating with major local players to create Omni channel retail model where the arrangement has been made in a very cunning manner so that MNCs can carry on multi brand retail trade in India by circumventing FDI policy restrictions on them,” SJM said.

As an example, the outfit affiliated to the RSS, cited the example of Reliance Industries, whose companies have been able to attract investment from global companies such as Facebook. Facebook recently invested in Jio Platforms, consisting of Jio Telecoms, TV 18, a media group of companies and Jio-Mart, an e-commerce market place.

Significantly, Jio Platforms Ltd jointly with another Reliance wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Retails Ventures Ltd (RRV), recently launched ‘Jio Mart- Desh ki Aapni Dukaan’, a multi brand retail business model where customers will be able to select products online for which delivery shall be made through kirana stores being registered as last mile connectivity with the consumer.

RRV is a major player in organised retail and owns 1,800 physical retail stores under the brands Reliance Retails, Reliance Fresh etc. It has recently acquired retail business of Future Group which owns brand like “Big Bazaar, FBB, Central Food Hall”.

This acquisition allows Reliance Retails to control very large logistics and warehousing infrastructure. Reliance Retails has also acquired ‘Netmeds’, an e-pharmacy. Reliance Retails has also attracted substantial investment by MNCs in the company.

SJM said all these developments may make it possible for MNCs to participate in multi brand retail trade beyond marketplace model, RRV to dominate over other big multibrand retail players, turn kirana stores as fulfilment centres for Jio Mart, medical stores and pharmacies will have to compete with online sellers like RRV.

According to SJM, Reliance industries would corner more than 38 per cent of retail market, resulting in monopolistic situation where a single party shall not only be able to exploit suppliers and farmers by making purchases at cheaper rates but would also be able to exploit the consumers by offering goods at higher prices in the absence of competition in the market.