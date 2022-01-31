SKM to revive Mission UP against BJP

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha held protests across the country on Monday observing the “Day of Betrayal” against the Centre’s alleged reluctance to fulfill the promises given to the farmers at the time of ending the year-long protests at the borders of Delhi. The SKM said the farmers are left with no option but to resume their agitation if the Centre continues to renege on the promises made to protesting farmers

The SKM said in a statement that protest demonstrations were held in hundreds of districts and blocks across India. The protesters submitted a memorandum to President of India Ram Nath Kovind through the district collectors.

The SKM said of the written assurances made by the Government of India in the letter to Samyukta Kisan Morcha on December 9th, 2021, not one of the promises has been fulfilled. “The SKM warns the BJP Government against challenging the farmers’ patience and declares that if the promises are not fulfilled at the earliest, the farmers would be left with no option but to resume the agitation. As stated earlier, the SKM will continue “Mission Uttar Pradesh” and campaign across the state to punish and defeat BJP. The new phase of the Mission will be announced with a press conference on February 3,” the SKM leaders said.

In the memorandum to Kovind, the SKM said once again the farmers of the country have been cheated. It said no action has been taken by the Union Government, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Governments on the assurance of withdrawing the cases filed during the agitation.

“Farmers are constantly getting court summons in these cases. Only the Haryana government has done some paperwork and issued some orders to withdraw the case. But still, this work is incomplete, and farmers are being summoned,” the memorandum said.