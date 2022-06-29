Small businesses using e-commerce platforms exempted from mandatory registration

The GST Council has approved a proposal to relax compulsory registration norms for small businesses that use e-commerce platforms to sell products. Also, composition dealers will be allowed to supply through e-commerce platforms. These moves will provide a level paying field for online and offline business, besides helping small businesses in a big way.

Composition dealers are businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore, who are required to pay GST at a flat rate with input tax credit (ITC)

As on date, suppliers to E Commerce Operators (ECOs) are required to take compulsory registration, even if their aggregate annual turnover is below the threshold limit of Rs 40 lakh/ Rs 20 lakh; offline sellers are allowed exemption from registration for supply of goods and/ or services up to Rs 40 lakh/ Rs 20 lakh. These thresholds are Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh in select states, including the North-East.

According to officials, small businesses with a turnover below the threshold will not be required to go for mandatory registration now. However, there will be some conditions attached to this exemption. First, such businesess will have to declare their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and principal place of business. Also, such unregistered persons will be allowed to declare their principal place of business in only One State. Such businesses will not be required to make any inter-state taxable supply.

In order to ensure that there are no inter-State supplies by unregistered dealers, ECOs would have to place a check so as to ensure that pin codes (both bill to and ship to) are in the same state as that of the seller. For example, M/s. ABC, an unregistered dealer based out of Maharashtra, should not be allowed to make supplies if the pin code of the recipient (bill to or ship to) is of another state. ECOs should be held responsible for ensuring that unregistered dealers are only allowed to make intra-state supplies. Penal provisions may have to be incorporated to impose a penalty on ECOs in case an inter-State supply is made by an unregistered person through them.

Officials said the measures are for facilitation, with safeguards. “Such a move will ensure a level field for online and offline suppliers, which will improve ease of doing business for micro and small businesses, artisans and women entrepreneurs working from homes,” one official said.

At the same time the move will safeguard revenue concerns, availability of information on supplies being made by unregistered persons (based on their PAN) through ECOs, along with other requisite checks as proposed, which will boost compliance, leading to revenue augmentation.

Composition dealers

Officials said composition dealers will also be permitted to supply through ECOs with some conditions. They will not supply goods or services that are not leviable to GST; they will not make any inter-State outward supplies of goods or services; they should not manufacturer such goods as may be notified by the Government on the recommendations of the Council; and they are neither casual taxable persons nor non-resident taxable persons.