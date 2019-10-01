Small savings’ interest rate to remain unchanged for Oct-Dec quarter

The Government has decided not to change the interest rate on small saving schemes, such as National Saving Schemes (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP), during three months period starting October 1 as it was during quarter ending September 30.

In an office memorandum issued late on Monday, the Department of Economic Affairs said that the decision of keeping rate unchanged was ‘with the approval of Finance Minister.’ There were indications for lowering of rate at least by 10 basis points. However, the forthcoming election in Maharashtra and Haryana prompted the Centre not to cut the rate. Also, there are views that savings should be encouraged and any reduction would have affected.

Also read: Govt may prune interest on small savings schemes

Instruments 01/04/2019-30/06/2019 01/07/2019-30/09/2019 1/10/2019-31/12/2019 Savings Deposit 4 4 4 1 Year Time Deposit 7 6.9 6.9 2 Year Time Deposit 7 6.9 6.9 3 Year Time Deposit 7 6.9 6.9 5 Year Time Deposit 7.8 7.7 7.7 5 Year Recurring Deposit 7.3 7.2 7.2 5 Year Se. Citizen Savings Scheme 8.7 8.6 8.6 5 Year Monthly Income Account 7.7 7.6 7.6 5 Year National Saving Certificate 8 7.9 7.9 Public Provident Fund 8 7.9 7.9 Kisan Vikas Patra 7.7 (Maturity in 112 months) 7.6(Maturity in 113 months) 7.6(Maturity in 113 months) Sukanaya Samridhi Scheme 8.5 8.4 8.4

Based on the recommendations of the Shyamala Gopinath panel, interest rates on 12 small savings schemes are reviewed before the end of every quarter, and new rates are announced for the next quarter. The new rates are notified on quarterly basis since April 1, 2016. Many of these schemes offer tax benefit under the Income-Tax Act, which is why these schemes are popular among salaried people. Another benefit is that one does not have to pay any tax even on withdrawal from PPF after maturity.

In an effort to bring the rates in line with the market, these rates are aligned to the rates on government bonds of similar maturities with certain spread which will be maximum for the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS). The yield on government bonds (G-Sec in market parlance) is mostly on a declining trend. For instance, it was 7.27 per cent on a 10-year bond in the beginning of April and rose to 7.39 per cent in the beginning of May. But it came down to 6.98 per cent in June, to 6.88 per cent in July and to 6.42 per cent in August. Again, in the beginning of September, it increased to 6.52 per cent. Based on the movement, the government lowered the interest rate by 10 basis points for the July-September quarter. However, despite reduction in yield, the Government preferred to keep the interest rate unchanged for October-December quarter.

As of now small saving schemes are giving better returns than bank’s fixed deposits.