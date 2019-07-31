‘SME Growth Summit’ on Aug 1 to deliberate on global trade opportunities

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
By virtue of it being the second largest employment generating sector in India after agriculture, the MSME sector has emerged as a powerful growth engine.
Indian MSMEs are increasingly focussing on better production methods, improved marketing strategies and modern scientific management to sustain and strengthen their operations. They are poised to clock higher growth and they have the potential to absorb the latest technologies in diverse fields.
The genesis of making Indian MSMEs global lies in providing them with a level-playing field so that they innovate, incubate and penetrate to successfully compete in the global space. Today’s scenario of global competition and challenges has prompted several countries to take steps to encourage MSMEs. India has also initiated several measures aimed at helping MSMEs enhance their overall capabilities as they play an important role in making India a manufacturing hub.
BusinessLine and ICICI Bank are organising the ‘SME Growth Summit’, a high-powered initiative to bring together industry leaders, experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on how SMEs can efficiently tap the global trade and grow their businesses. The second edition of the event will be held in Coimbatore on August 2. The first edition was held in Chennai on June 21.
KG Denim Managing Director Srihari Balakrishna, who is also the Managing Director of Sri Kannapiran Mills, will deliver the key note address.
This will be followed by a panel discussion, in which experts from different fields will participate and discuss the challenges and opportunities the global trade offers.
The panelists include S Soundararajan, Managing Partner, Falcon Toolings; R Ramamurthy, President, Codissia; Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF) and Prakash Seshadri, Co-Founder and CEO, See Change Consulting.
