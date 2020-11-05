Solar installation sees 60% drop due to Covid: Mercom

Solar installations witnessed a 60 per cent drop when compared to the same period last year. The fall was due to Covid-19, according to Mercom India Research.

In the first half of this fiscal, installed capacity was 1.3 GW, a 60 per cent drop, compared to 3.2 GW in H1 of 2019. Lockdown and subsequent slow economic activity contributed to this drop.

"Installations will end up at historic lows, but the market has also created opportunities for new leaders and innovators. The market share leaderboard will remain volatile as we go from one of the weakest years for solar to one of the strongest in 2021," said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

However, India still maintains a robust pipeline with 41.7 GW of utility-scale projects under development, and another 34.2 GW of tenders pending auction. Ten utility-scale solar developers in India had pipeline of more than 1 GW as of June 2020.

Utility-scale solar installations represented 78 per cent of capacity additions in the first half of 2020 with 1,016 MW. Solar accounted for 56 per cent of the country's new power capacity additions and coal contributed to 13 per cent, according to Mercom.

Top players

The report pointed out that the top ten utility-scale operational project developers garnered 94 per cent of market share in the first half of the fiscal. Hero Future Energies emerged as the leading installer of utility-scale projects, largely due to its 300 MW project commissioned in Bhadla Solar Park.

Adani continues to be the largest utility-scale developer in terms of cumulative installed capacity as of June. The company also owns the largest project pipeline, the report added. The market was challenging for EPC companies in H1 due to Covid-related issues, such as battling labor shortage, logistics issues, and balancing project economics.

In H1, the top ten rooftop solar installers had 70 per cent of the market share. The rooftop solar segment was one of the most affected by the pandemic, with installations falling 50 per cent when compared to the same period of 2019.

Tata Power Solar had the biggest solar rooftop portfolio in H1 and was also the largest solar rooftop installer as of June 2020.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) segment is expected to recover in the second half of the year, especially in sectors like transportation, IT, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. The top ten module suppliers accounted for over 74 per cent of the total market, according to Mercom.