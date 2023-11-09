India has achieved an annual installed high-end solar module manufacturing capacity of 60 GW, the All India Solar Manufacturers Association said today.

The country has a target of building 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, of which solar energy contribution will be around 300 GW.

In FY21 the country had less than 10 GW of low-wattage polysilicon modules.

“With solar power installations in the country growing at 30 per cent per annum, India is uniquely placed to become a supplier of choice across the globe. High-quality Indian-manufactured solar modules have become sought after across global markets such as North America and Europe,” AISMA said.

The association said that in the current year, so far Indian solar makers have exported 3.9 GW of solar modules and this has the potential to go up to 30 GW annually over time, earning $7-8 billion in foreign exchange and reversing the trend of reliance on fossil fuel imports.

The Production-Linked Incentive scheme of the government has opened up the opportunity to add 40 GW of module manufacturing capacity by FY25-end.

According to the association, there are over 100 solar module makers in the country.