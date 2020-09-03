Some States have high Covid-19 positivity among healthcare staff: Health Secretary

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
Covid-19 positivity rate among healthcare personnel is more than two times in some States and authorities in these States have been alerted to look into whether the hospitals where this higher rate of positivity is reported are following protocols prescribed for hospital infection control, a key Health Ministry official said on Thursday.
Among the States that are having high positivity rate among these Covid-19 warriors are Telangana (18 per cent), Maharashtra (16 per cent), Delhi (14 per cent), Karnataka (13 per cent), Puducherry (12 per cent) and Punjab (11 per cent), said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press briefing here. In comparison, the positivity rate among general population as on Wednesday was 7.2 per cent.
“These are those States where the positivity rate among healthcare workers is on a higher side. We have drawn the attention of these States that this is one issue then highlights the hospital infection practices. After all, we must raise the question how are the healthcare workers are getting infected,” Bhushan said.
According to him, the States need to look into whether the hospitals are following standard protocols are issued for hospital infection control as well as whether healthcare workers are properly donning the personal protection equipment. Similarly, it should also checked whether these healthcare workers are carrying infection from the localities they live and if so, these areas should watched and declared as containment or buffer zones as per the protocols prescribed, he added.
Balram Bhargava, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, also present at the briefing, said second nation-wide sero surveillance survey was being carried out in 70 districts in the country. The survey has been completed already in 50 district and it is underway in other 20 districts. The results are expected to be out in two weeks. Bhargava also said that as per the data available from cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai where such surveys are already conducted the prevalence hovers between 20 to 30 per cent.
Answering a question why the government is opening up the economy when the cases are increasing, Bhushan said the government has taken a graded approach to unlock and open up economic activities. “It is not that suddenly everything has been opened up…Prior to graded opening up of the economic activity in the country, the government has also ensured that all pre-requisites are in place. We have ensured that testing capacity in the country is adequate, we have ensured that there are clear-cut standard clinical treatment protocols in place and that hospital infrastructure is enhanced,” the Health Secretary said. “At the end of the day, the government firmly believes that while lives are important, livelihoods are equally important,” Bhushan said.
He said while testing infrastructure has vastly improved in the country, some Sates are not putting them to optimal use. India conducted a record 11.72 lakh Covid-19 tests on Wednesday.
According to Bhargava, the trials on plasma therapy which are being conducted in 450 moderately infected people in 39 centres are progressing well and results are expected in a couple of weeks.
