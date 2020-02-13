Economy

S&P affirms India’s rating at ‘BBB-’ with stable outlook

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

Global ratings agency Standard and Poor’s on Thursday affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘BBB-’ with stable outlook, saying the country’s GDP growth is likely to gradually recover towards longer-term trend rates over the next two to three years.

‘BBB’ rating refers to adequate capacity of the rated entity to meet its financial commitments.

“Despite a notable deceleration in India’s economy in recent quarters, we believe its structural growth outperformance remains intact. Real GDP growth is therefore likely to gradually recover toward longer-term trend rates over the next two to three years,” S&P said in a statement.

It expects the economic growth rate to improve to 6 per cent during 2020-21, 7 per cent in the next fiscal and 7.4 per cent thereafter. “We expect India’s economy to continue to outperform peers at a similar level of income, despite a recent slowdown in real GDP growth.

“Supportive monetary, fiscal, and cyclical factors should support economic recovery, with real GDP growth averaging 7.1 per cent in fiscals 2020-2024,” it said.

The agency, however pointed out that India’s fiscal position remains precarious, with elevated fiscal deficits and net government indebtedness.

Published on February 13, 2020
economy (general)
credit ratings
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Retail inflation likely to moderate by July: CEA