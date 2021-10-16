Special working group on start-ups, innovation needed: Anupriya Patel at SCO meeting

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has proposed creating a new special working group on start-ups and innovation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to enhance economic ties among member countries, an official statement said on Friday.
Patel also stressed on the need for effective cooperation between SCO members for a balanced and equitable growth in trade and commerce.
She said that cooperation in the field of start-ups and innovation can be a focal point in reviving economies from the consequences of the pandemic.
The minister invited all SCO members to take part in the second Start-up Forum on October 27–28, 2021, to be hosted by India.
“She proposed the creation of a new Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation and for setting up a new Expert Working Group on Cooperation in Traditional Medicine,” the statement said.
This virtual meeting was attended by the Secretary General of the SCO and Heads of Delegations of China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
