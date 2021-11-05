Sri Lanka, Nepal & Bangladesh offer bright prospects for Indian renewable firms

Three neighbouring countries -- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal –present substantial opportunities for Indian companies in the renewable energy space due to renewable project pipelines of up to 1 GW each as also the potential to add 10 GW by three nations put together over the next 10 years

All three countries have set ambitious renewable power targets due to limited scope for expansion of thermal or hydro power capacity, the dominant sources of power in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and Nepal respectively.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka together plan to add 8 GW renewable power capacity by 2030. Nepal aims to increase the share of renewable power in its energy mix from 5 per cent to 15 per cent in the same period. As a result, there will be substantial opportunities in wind, utility scale and rooftop solar power markets, according to a report by renewable energy consulting firm Bridge to India.

The three nations have limited manufacturing capacity and local players often lack technical and financing expertise for project development. The markets present attractive business opportunities for Indian project developers, contractors and equipment suppliers across different market segments.

A number of Indian companies are already active in these countries across the value chain – project development, EPC and equipment supply. They include Shapoorji Pallonji, Hero Future Energies, Premier Solar, Tata Power, Waaree supplies, among others, said the report

Business opportunity

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka plan to add 4 GW renewable power capacity each by 2030. Nepal aims to increase the share of renewable power (excluding large hydro) from less than 5 per cent currently to 15 per cent by 2030. As the local renewable eco-system in these countries is relatively undeveloped, there is an attractive business opportunity for Indian project developers, contractors and equipment suppliers to expand in these countries

Current installed solar capacity is estimated at 500 MW and 451 MW in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively. Wind market potential is limited to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with current installed capacity of 3 MW and 179 MW respectively.

In Sri Lanka, small hydro power (projects smaller than 10 MW) dominates the renewable sector with 41 per cent share. Solar power capacity is skewed towards rooftop systems, which account for 28 per cent share. As of April 2021, 367 MW of rooftop solar capacity had been installed across net metering (121 MW), net feed-in (114 MW) and gross metering (132 MW) routes. Ground-mounted solar and wind capacity is estimated at 84 MW and 179 MW respectively.

Nepal had 1.8 million off-grid home solar systems installed (total estimated capacity of 40-50 MW) as of end of 2018. Four utility scale solar power projects with aggregate capacity of 20 MW have been commissioned with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank. The country has recently started giving approvals for more utility scale solar power projects.