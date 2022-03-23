Standing Committee on Finance dubs tax refund as ‘double jeopardy’ for exchequer

The Finance Ministry’s claims on refund payouts were called out by the departmental standing committee which said these could well be the result of constrained payment of excess advance tax by the assessee.

In its report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance also expressed concern about overall tax arrears as it found that a major quantum of the amount is unrecoverable. The committee tabled its report on Demands for Grants related to the Department of Revenue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Refunds

“The Committee is alarmed at such huge outgo by way of refunds together with interest thereon. This issue of tax refund is a case of double jeopardy for the exchequer. This raises concerns that the assesses may be constrained to pay excess advance tax to fulfill revenue targets of the Department,” the report said.

Further, it mentioned that the practice of excess refunds may also encourage connivance between tax officials and assesses to the detriment of the department.

“A thorough inquiry should be initiated on the reasons and processes involving refunds. As this ever-increasing trend has now become a phenomenon with large implications for revenues, the Committee desires that the Department must look into this troubling issue and accordingly take corrective measures,” the committee suggested.

The government paid over ₹1.83-lakh crore of refund under direct taxes in FY 2019-20 which rose to over ₹2.59-lakh crore next fiscal but slipped to around ₹1.68-lakh crore in FY 2021-22. In the case of indirect taxes, refunds were ₹1.40-lakh crore, ₹1.28-lakh crore and ₹1.42-lakh crore in the three fiscal years mentioned here.

Tax arrears

The committee termed tax arrears of ₹21-lakh crore as alarming and felt that the Revenue Department seems to be caught up in the vicious cycle of tax arrears. It noted that under direct taxes are concerned, a major part of the demand falls under the category of ‘Demand difficult to recover’ which constitutes more than 94 per cent of the arrears demand. With respect to indirect taxes, the unrecoverable figure is 88 per cent.

The committee acknowledges that recoveries got affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic during FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22, as there was an embargo on coercive actions for recovery as well as financial hardships faced by the defaulters. Nonetheless, it cannot be denied that substantial arrears remain non-recoverable which poses serious questions on the administration of the Tax Department which has left these tax arrears pending for a long.

“Noting the fact that the tax arrears have been increasing year-on-year, the Committee would recommend devising a concrete action plan and a roadmap to clear the backlog through a time-bound fast track mechanism. The Committee may be kept abreast of the action plan and the achievements,” the report said.

Search & seizure

Though the committee said that search and seizure operations can be an effective deterrence against tax evasion and for improving compliance considering perceived harassment from such intrusive operations, the committee called for adequate caution.

“Many individual taxpayers have made representations to the Committee members that they are treated as felons by the Revenue Officers while the search is underway. Moreover, they are often asked for bribes so that the search process is truncated and/or abandoned. This type of wrongdoing needs to be fully investigated by the department and taxpayers should be provided an opportunity to provide confidential complaints against wrongdoers,” the report said.