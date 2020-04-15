Start-up India receives over 550 tech proposals to fight Covid-19

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Start-up India, an initiative of the Government of India to develop the start-up ecosystem in the country, has received an overwhelming response to its call for technological solutions to fight Covid-19.
By April 14, a day ahead of the deadline, Start-up India received 551 proposals from start-ups in 23 States. More proposals might be expected on the final day of the ‘Start-up Challenge’ call for solutions to overcome the pandemic
More than 70 proposals have been shortlisted and sent to the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, according to sources in Invest India, the investment facilitation cell in the Ministry of Commerce. A few solutions are currently being tested with some corporate houses.
Most of the proposals talk of solutions for movement tracking, geo-fencing, personal protective equipment and large area sanitisation, sources in Invest India told BusinessLine.
For example, a Pune-based start-up called RegalarTech has developed software that could be integrated with wristbands. Kavita Salvi, Director, RegalarTech , told BusinessLine that the person wearing the wristband would not be able to remove it easily — if he or she tampers with it, an alert would be sent out immediately. In this way, this is an improvement over mobile-based solutions, for mobile phones could be left home when the person breaks the quarantine.
The band on the wrist of the person expected to stay isolated will keep sending information about the person’s physical conditions and movements regularly to a central server. Kavita said that RegalarTech has developed the software and the hardware, freely available in the market.
Another start-up, Aiotize, based in Chandigarh, has proposed drone-based monitoring. As the drone flies overhead, it captures thermal images of people below. Such a system comes in handy to monitor people in public gatherings. Aiotize, a boot-strapped enterprise set up in 2018, also has stationary-camera based solutions.
“The thermal video feed is sent to our back-end and the analytics algorithm is designed to detect the thermal values from the pixels in the video,” Shivansh Sethi, CEO and Founder of Aiotize, told BusinessLine. There is a threshold value set in the system and whenever a higher value is detected in the system it raises a flag and alerts the authorities, Sethi explained.
A solution offered by another start-up, Wobot Intelligence based in New Delhi, is somewhat similar to Aiotize’s. This company specialises in ‘computer vision’.
“We want to solve the biggest problem in surveillance — analysis of tonnes of data (that are) in the form of videos,” says the company in its website.
Today, many establishments have CCTV-based surveillance, but the cameras only send in the videos. Somebody then has to manually look at all the videos to catch anything amiss. “CCTVs are often reduced to a mere tool for post-mortem analysis,” says Wobot Intelligence.
To solve this and make sense of all the data, the company has developed “a layer of Artificial Intelligence” which makes the system capable of doing surveillance “on behalf of the human eye.” The company’s machine learning algorithms can detect any deviations in the standard operating procedures and flag them.
Invest India has listed RegalarTech, Aiotize and Wobot Intelligence as “key innovations” on its website. Details of all the proposals received under the Start-up Challenge will be provided on Friday, sources in Invest India said.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Finolex Industries gained 13 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Monday, breaking ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...