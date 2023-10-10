The ongoing funding winter has spooked cash-burning start-ups and wiped out ₹85,000-crore wealth, even as the more prudent tech-powered stock brokers and financial services firms laughed all the way to the bank.

The unprecedent rise in US lending rates had tightened funding to some start-ups, which were focussing more on the topline for attracting high valuation, with no sight of profit in the near future.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said though the start-up ecosystem has showcased strength across diverse sectors, it has not been without setbacks, as the funding winter and its ripple effects led to start-up founders on the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List experiencing a collective wealth dip of ₹85,000 crore.

Recent policies, such as the retrospective GST imposition on gaming companies and angel tax, among others, could potentially hinder long-term wealth generation by start-ups in the next 2-3 years, he added.

India, an oasis

However, India has been an oasis in the global economy, which has been ravaged by high inflation. While the China Rich List remained stagnant, India welcomed 278 fresh faces with asset of over ₹7.28-lakh crore, and an impressive 38 new billionaires even in the most challenging year.

Yatin Shah, co-founder of 360 ONE, and Joint CEO, 360 ONE Wealth, said the cumulative wealth of 1,319 individuals in the Hurun rich list surged to ₹109-lakh crore, surpassing the combined GDP of Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Highlighting the immense entrepreneurial spirit of the country, he said 64 per cent of the business men featured in the list are self-made.

The surge in stock market participants, as mirrored by the historic highs of Sensex and Nifty, saw tech-powered stockbrokers — Zerodha, Angel One and Upstox — add ₹20,900 crore to their wealth.

Kumar Mangalam Birla and Niraj Bajaj made a remarkable return to the India Top 10 this year, replacing Vinod Shantilal Adani of Adani Group and Uday Kotak. Mukesh Ambani surged to the top spot with 2 per cent increase in wealth to ₹8.09-lakh crore, while Gautam Adani’s wealth more than halved to ₹4.75-lakh crore in the year-ended August.

Vaccine-maker Cyrus S Poonawalla has maintained his position with a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in wealth. Among the top 10 entrepreneurs, only retail magnate Radhakishan Damani (-18 per cent) and Gautam Adani saw a decline in net worth.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit