Start-ups in woke areas struggle to find funding

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Air pollution, women’s hygiene, at-home medical testing, and pet care have been some of the most talked about subjects the last couple of years. Yet, despite these being so woke, deep tech innovations in areas like medical diagnostics, femtech, air pollution management, have been some of the least-funded sectors in the Indian start-up ecosystem.
In 2019, start-ups in these segments on an average raised only around $25,550 in one to two rounds excluding grants and debts, according to data accessed from Tracxn. Some of the innovative technologies developed by start-ups included devices for blood diagnostic tests, wearables for monitoring infants, devices for analysing proteins, screen cancer, managing Asthma and detecting cervical abnormalities; air pollution management and smart helmets.
In 2021 year-to-date as of September 13, the average ticket size of funding increased to $52,110 and included more sectors like robotic process automation and forestry tech apart from medical diagnostics. “For investing VCs, a few things are important. They need to witness month-on-month growth, they need to see actual monetisation opportunities available on the ground. Hence, in sectors which have longer gestation periods, where the monetisation plan is not yet figured out and consumer adoption at large scale is still a question, VCs tend to be a bit uncomfortable about investing in those,” Apoorva Sharma, Partner, Stride Ventures, told BusinessLine. Sharma pointed at the growth of agtech to give perspective. Traditionally, agtech was a very long gestation period sector, requiring a lot of on-ground grassroot level involvement.
“In the last two years, agri-tech has seen a lot of VCs investing and Ninjacart is likely to become the first unicorn in this space. It took longer for Ninjacart to come to this stage compared to other sectors,” Sharma explains.
A lot of these differential figures in funding also depend on the size and growth prospects of the sectors. Higher the number of start-ups and consumers, more the funding raised.
Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners, told BusinessLine, “The femtech sector is new and growing in significance as more urban women are allocating a greater share of the wallet to health in general both for self and family. Post Covid, families and individuals have realised that they need to place a greater emphasis on health overall. This sector is bound to grow, just like in the US and other markets, to be one of the top sectors for funding within health in the next five years.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...