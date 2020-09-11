‘Start-ups must focus on scenario planning’

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
Scenario planning helps entrepreneurs create a strategy that works for all future situations, including the pandemic, according to Sudhir Raj K, Professor at the Nitte-based Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management (JKSHIM).
Speaking at a webinar on ‘Scenario planning: A new mantra for start-up success’, organised by JKSHIM, he said Covid pandemic has shaken the world business at its root. In such a situation, scenario planning is extremely useful for all corporates, investors, entrepreneurs and leaders.
He defined scenario planning as a ‘diagnostic tool’ for conditions in which uncertainty rules with no clear answers. It is the construction of the possible future situations for the conditions. By engaging in a disciplined process of thinking ahead, it helps in alerting the actions of entrepreneurs accordingly.
Explaining the steps involved in scenario planning, Raj said an entrepreneur should create scenarios after identifying the problem he/she trying to solve and the critical uncertainties around it. Following this, the entrepreneur should identify and monitor the key indicators in those scenarios. Scenarios provoke genuine learning and strategies, he said.
Futurists act and think ahead of times and choose innovative solutions through scenario planning, he said.
Urging the start-up entrepreneurs to reboot and reimagine, he said they should think the unthinkable and start building scenarios on that. With the mantra of thinking the unthinkable they should create critical mass of skilled personnel.
Entrepreneurs should not see pandemic as a problem but as an opportunity, he said. There is a need to evolve new business scenarios.
Referring to the example of Wig Garage of Mumbai, he said Shekar Wig, a lawyer by profession, had the liking for repairing cars. He used this skill to repair cars during the lockdown period. This made him set up his enterprise Wig Garage, he added.
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at ...
₹1090 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1080106611051120 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
On September 12, 490 BC, the battle of Marathon was fought between the invading Persian army and the citizens ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...