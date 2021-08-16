Start-ups should emerge in Tier II, Tier III cities, says Goyal

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that new start-ups should emerge across India, especially in Tier II and Tier III cities, to catalyse employment generation, and strengthen forward and backward linkages.
The Minister took suggestions from representatives of top institutions and businesses on how to improve the start-up eco-system by various initiatives such as creating seed funding platforms, suitable mentorship programmes, expanding the number of languages used, and improvement in digital mapping, an official told BusinessLine.
Chairing the virtual meeting of National Startup Advisory Council on Monday, the Minister said the government was committed to cut red tape, improve ease of doing business, provide financial assistance through startup seed fund, support incubators and enhance skills, Goyal said.
This holistic approach has intended to resolve the issues relating to capital mobilisation, support innovation with tinkering labs and meet the capacity & capability requirements of startups, he added.
The meeting was attended by officials and business representatives including LIC Chairman M R Kumar, National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma, CEO, Sequoia Capital MD Rajan Anandan, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, and Avaana Capital Founder Anjali Bansal.
The 21 start-ups making it to the unicorns list in last six months inspired all to dream big and achieve bigger, Goyal said. With nearly 60 unicorns, India has one of the largest start-up stable in the entire world.
The Minister said that the industry must help create `Startup Superstars’ by identifying innovators and investing in talent, per an official release.
“Our aim must be to make our startups grow beyond our geographical boundaries & create global impact,” Goyal said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...