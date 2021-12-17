Economy

Startup entrepreneurship summit stresses stronger equity for women

BL Kochi Bureau December 17 | Updated on December 17, 2021

Kerala Startup Mission announces a grant of ₹5 lakh each for nine start-ups

Women need stronger equity participation to ensure gender equality in entrepreneurship, speakers said at a two-day event that selected nine start-ups for funding aimed at boosting core female participation in various businesses.

The December 15-16 Women Startup Summit 3.0, organised by Kerala Startup Mission announced a grant of ₹5 lakh each to Beena P.S. (OmicsGenLifeSciences), Sonia Mohandas (Waterchips Techno Solutions), Mariyam Vidhu Vijayan (Crink), Sunitha Faizal (Celebees Technologies), Nimisha J Vadakkan (Acemoney), Nisary Mahesh (Hubwords), Ashwathy Venugopal (Avasarshala), Jeesh Venmarath (C-DISC Technologies) and Silpa P.A. (Nanograph).

The hybrid meet was inaugurated by Additional Skill Acquisition Programme CMD Usha Titus. Women, she said, should not wait for concessions; instead, they must propose quality entrepreneurial projects that can provide immense service to customers.

Also read:46% of start-ups under DPIIT led by women

Subsequent speakers, overall, noted that the present digital age heralds increased opportunities for women entrepreneurs. A Women Entrepreneurs Networking Meet was addressed, among others, by Sheela Kochouseph of V-Star Creations and Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Dongre.

The summit, with ‘Rise to Equal — Post-Pandemic Era’ as the title, chiefly held an innovation challenge section. Addressed by around 40 experts, including Srimathi Shivashankar (HCL Technologies) and former Dutch hockey player-coach Sjoerd Marijne, from within the country and abroad, the meet featured seven-panel discussions on domains such as entrepreneurship, economy and technology.

Giving participants occasions to share their experiences, Women Startup Summit 3.0 gave them a venue to air their aspirations and success stories. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

Published on December 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

women
companies
startups
Kerala
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like