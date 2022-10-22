The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has said that the Central Government, State and UT Governments and their related entities cannot enter the broadcasting space or engage in the distribution of TV channels in the future. In its latest advisory, it added that the Central government and State governments and their related entities will need to “extract themselves” from existing broadcast distribution activities. This process will need to be completed by December 31, 2023.

The Ministry’s decision will impact the Tamil Nadu state government-run Arasu Cable and Kalvi TV, and the AP government’s IPTV venture.

Ensuring continuity

“ln view of recommendations of TRAI, the judgement of the Supreme Court and the legal opinion given by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has come to the conclusion that no Central Government Ministries/ Departments, State/ UT Governments and related entities should enter into the business of Broadcasting/Distribution of broadcasting,” the official advisory noted.

“Further, in order to implement the decision, it has been decided that entry of Central/State/UT Governments into the business of broadcast for educational purposes should be done through the Prasar Bharati route, through suitable agreements between Prasar Bharati and the concerned Central/ State/ UT Governments,” the I&B Ministry added. “Till the engagement with Prasar Bharati gets in place, it needs to be ensured that uninterrupted viewing of such ongoing education channels and other scheduled programmes are carried on smoothly,” it said.

The Ministry noted that in the spirit of TRAI’s recommendations, some of the TV channels run by Central Government Ministries and Departments and by State governments have already been brought under the ambit of Prasar Bharati through MoUs, “to ensure continuity of such societal initiatives.”

Over the past few years, the telecom and broadcast regulator has reiterated its recommendations that such entities should not be allowed to enter into the business of broadcasting or distribution of TV channels. In response to the demand of some states to own broadcasting stations, TRAI has also stated that demand for either a concurrent or an exclusive power to these states in the context of broadcasting cannot be supported.

As Prasar Bharati is an independent statutory body, TRAI has recommended that while it should fulfil the legitimate aspirations of government entities with regard to broadcasting activities, the public broadcaster should have an arm’s length relationship with governments.