State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of Odisha approves projects worth ₹511 crore

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of Odisha has approved seven industrial projects worth ₹511 crore that would generate jobs for over 6,402 persons in the State.
Key projects approved at the 106th meeting of the SLSWCA, under the chairmanship of Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary of Odisha, include those from textile, apparels, and paper sectors, said a statement by the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL).
PTCL Infrastructure Ltd, got the approval for expanding its iron ore beneficiation plant from 1.5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) to 2.5 mtpa at Barbil, Keonjhar, at an investment of ₹120 crore. This is expected to generate jobs for over 182 persons.
The panel also gave nod to set up a new kraft paper unit, with a capacity of 300 tonne per day, by Shree Banshi Luxmi Private Ltd (a subsidiary of Pioneer Packaging) at Somanathpur in Balasore district at an investment of ₹120 crore. The unit is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 750 people.
Similarly, Ambattur Fashions will set up a men’s and women’s apparel manufacturing unit at Chandaka in Khorda district for ₹51 crore, generating over 4,700 jobs, and Wild Lotus Fashions will set up a garment manufacturing unit at the Chhatabar Industrial Estate for ₹53 crore, generating over 560 jobs.
This apart, the Indian Oil Corporation also got an approval to set up a 10 MW solar power plant in Boudh at an investment of ₹52 crore.
Also read: 25% of workers in unorganised sector registered on e-shram portal
The panel has also given in principal approval to Prachi Resorts to set up a four-star hotel in Bhubaneswar, Khordha for ₹63 crore, besides permitting Sygma Tubes And Pipes to set up a 5,00,000 MT tube and pipe manufacturing unit at Rengali, Sambalpur for ₹52 crore.
The government’s focus is on employment intensive sectors such as textile and apparels. Considering the huge skillforce in this domain, the industries will minimise outflow of migrant workers and create massive employment here, the statement said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...