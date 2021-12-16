State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of Odisha approves projects worth ₹511 crore

The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of Odisha has approved seven industrial projects worth ₹511 crore that would generate jobs for over 6,402 persons in the State.

Key projects approved at the 106th meeting of the SLSWCA, under the chairmanship of Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary of Odisha, include those from textile, apparels, and paper sectors, said a statement by the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL).

Major investments

PTCL Infrastructure Ltd, got the approval for expanding its iron ore beneficiation plant from 1.5 million tonne per annum (mtpa) to 2.5 mtpa at Barbil, Keonjhar, at an investment of ₹120 crore. This is expected to generate jobs for over 182 persons.

The panel also gave nod to set up a new kraft paper unit, with a capacity of 300 tonne per day, by Shree Banshi Luxmi Private Ltd (a subsidiary of Pioneer Packaging) at Somanathpur in Balasore district at an investment of ₹120 crore. The unit is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 750 people.

Similarly, Ambattur Fashions will set up a men’s and women’s apparel manufacturing unit at Chandaka in Khorda district for ₹51 crore, generating over 4,700 jobs, and Wild Lotus Fashions will set up a garment manufacturing unit at the Chhatabar Industrial Estate for ₹53 crore, generating over 560 jobs.

This apart, the Indian Oil Corporation also got an approval to set up a 10 MW solar power plant in Boudh at an investment of ₹52 crore.

The panel has also given in principal approval to Prachi Resorts to set up a four-star hotel in Bhubaneswar, Khordha for ₹63 crore, besides permitting Sygma Tubes And Pipes to set up a 5,00,000 MT tube and pipe manufacturing unit at Rengali, Sambalpur for ₹52 crore.

Reducing migrant outflow

The government’s focus is on employment intensive sectors such as textile and apparels. Considering the huge skillforce in this domain, the industries will minimise outflow of migrant workers and create massive employment here, the statement said.