States get 100 proposals within two weeks of Environment Ministry’s move to amend EAI notification

With the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate making amendments in EIA (Enviornment Impact Assessment) notification 2006, States have received nearly 100 proposals which are expected to enable availability of important drugs and medicines in the country.
“All projects or activities in respect of bulk drugs and intermediates, manufactured for addressing various ailments, have been re-categorized from the existing Category ‘A’ to ‘B2’ category,” an official statement said. This amendment was made late last month.
Projects falling under Category B2 are exempted from requirement of collection of Base line data, EIA Studies and public consultation. “The re-categorisation of such proposals has been done to facilitate decentralization of appraisal to State Level so as to fast track the process. This step of the Government is with a view to help in increasing the availability of the important medicines/drugs in the country within short span of time. This amendment is applicable to all proposals received up to 30th September 2020. The States have also been issued advisories to expeditiously process such proposals,” and official statement added.
“Within a period of about two weeks, more than 100 proposals have been received under this category, which are at different levels of decision making by the concerned regulatory authorities in the States,” the statement added.
To ensure expeditious disposal of the proposals, the Ministry has also advised States to use video conference, etc considering the fact that in view of the prevailing situation on ground, appraisal of proposals may not be possible through physical meetings.
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
